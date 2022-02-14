Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.80. 157,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,097. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.