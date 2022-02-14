K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 147.8% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

KBRLF stock remained flat at $$27.69 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.