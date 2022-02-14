Kadena Tops One Day Volume of $62.85 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $62.85 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for about $7.35 or 0.00017224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kadena

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,816,066 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

