Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,028. The stock has a market cap of $266.67 million, a PE ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $7.14.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kamada during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kamada by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kamada (KMDA)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.