Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,028. The stock has a market cap of $266.67 million, a PE ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $7.14.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Kamada had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kamada during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kamada by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

