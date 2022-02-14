Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to Market Perform

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.25) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Barclays has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 197.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 235,377 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Barclays by 131.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 90,379 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Bbva USA raised its position in Barclays by 120.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

