Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

K traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after purchasing an additional 544,280 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after acquiring an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after buying an additional 554,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,594,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

