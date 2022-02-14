Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.
K traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.66.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after purchasing an additional 544,280 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after acquiring an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after buying an additional 554,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,594,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
