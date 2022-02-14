Kenneth I. Siegel Sells 1,303 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

L stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at about $760,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Loews by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Loews by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Loews by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 68,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

