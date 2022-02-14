KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $7.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.50.

FMC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $117.87 on Monday. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of FMC by 64.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 13.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 12.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

