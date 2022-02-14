Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Position Lessened by CHI Advisors LLC

CHI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,680 shares during the quarter. Kezar Life Sciences comprises 0.2% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KZR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. 1,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.30. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $17.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

