Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 73,352 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,982,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,798 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

