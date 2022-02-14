Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.24. 122,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,845,418. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

