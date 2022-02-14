Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kite Realty Group Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.69-1.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,112. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 584.66%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

