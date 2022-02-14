Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.69-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. Kite Realty Group Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.750 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of KRG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,112. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.88). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 584.66%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 37.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

