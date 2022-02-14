KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.69

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.69 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 52931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($65.91) to €56.00 ($63.64) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%. On average, analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

