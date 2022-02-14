Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on ADRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

