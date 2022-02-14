Kornit Digital (KRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $92.58 on Monday. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 215.30 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4,247.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,609,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

