Kornit Digital (KRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $92.58 on Monday. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 215.30 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4,247.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,609,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.
