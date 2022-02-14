Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

KRNT stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.62. 7,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.65 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.64. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $181.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,016,000 after purchasing an additional 995,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,608,000 after acquiring an additional 415,973 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,002,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1,274.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after acquiring an additional 255,821 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after acquiring an additional 222,144 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

