KT (NYSE:KT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Shares of KT stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09. KT has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.
KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 4.17%.
About KT
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
