KT (NYSE:KT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09. KT has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 4.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth $132,187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in KT by 93.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 996,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 481,157 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KT by 117.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after buying an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in KT by 177.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 425,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 271,762 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in KT during the third quarter valued at $3,442,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

