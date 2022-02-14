L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells $1,040,600.00 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $222.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.60 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,540,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 290,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,927,000 after acquiring an additional 190,009 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

