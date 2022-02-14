L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells $1,040,600.00 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $222.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.60 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
