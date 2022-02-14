L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives $243.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $222.97 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $181.60 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.39.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

