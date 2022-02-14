Lake Street Capital Raises Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Price Target to $12.00

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JRSH. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.44.
Shares of JRSH opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.75. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.
About Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.