Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $110.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.98. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $124.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

