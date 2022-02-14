Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.92. 2,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 115,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Largo Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.03 million and a P/E ratio of 21.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $2,174,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000.

About Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.