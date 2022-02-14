Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 154.3% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,906. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $92,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

