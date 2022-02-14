Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the January 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LGGNY stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.70. 51,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,907. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGGNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

