Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LICY. Citigroup started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Li-Cycle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

NYSE LICY opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 800.82%. The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.