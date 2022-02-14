LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.55 million.

Shares of LifeVantage stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.16. 248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.30. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Monday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

In related news, Director Michael A. Beindorff purchased 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 16.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

