Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,952. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. Limbach has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $33,872.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 20,163 shares of company stock valued at $150,866 over the last three months. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limbach during the third quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Limbach by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in Limbach by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Limbach by 25.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

