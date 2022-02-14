Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.060-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.18 million.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.01. 1,070,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,104. The firm has a market cap of $536.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

LLNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

