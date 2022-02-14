Liquity (LQTY) Market Cap Hits $41.76 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $41.76 million and $1.13 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $2.56 or 0.00005984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00043958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.69 or 0.06867651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,532.07 or 0.99464147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00048598 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006278 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,318,738 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

