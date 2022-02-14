Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.39). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.56. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

