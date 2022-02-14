LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce $3.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. LKQ reported sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 34,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,597,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 92,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $53.70 on Monday. LKQ has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $60.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.