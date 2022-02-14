Loews Co. (NYSE:L) VP Sells $185,260.40 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:L traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.13. 1,007,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,477. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Loews by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Loews by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

