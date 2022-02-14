Loews Co. (NYSE:L) VP Sells $185,260.40 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:L traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.13. 1,007,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,477. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Loews by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Loews by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Loews (NYSE:L)

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.