Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Down 37.7% in January

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LMRMF opened at $0.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

