Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.