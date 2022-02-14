Loop Capital Begins Coverage on F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Equities researchers at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.41% from the company’s previous close.

FFIV has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.65.

Shares of FFIV opened at $195.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. F5 Networks has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.84 and its 200-day moving average is $216.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $437,128.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,893 shares of company stock worth $3,077,590 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $635,587,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $154,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

