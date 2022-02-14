LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 243.6% from the January 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LVMUY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Erste Group raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($988.51) to €900.00 ($1,034.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.33.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of LVMUY stock traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.49. The company had a trading volume of 159,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,362. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.25. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $124.26 and a one year high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.