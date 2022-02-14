Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 134.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 750,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 570,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 493,007 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $2,953,000. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of FIXX opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $214.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.60. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.54.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

