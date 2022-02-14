Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $97,000 Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $495.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.07. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

