Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 33.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Exponent by 370.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 12.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 714.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $85.65 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $127.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

