Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 103 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,155,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $411.01 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $307.19 and a 12 month high of $1,082.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.68.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

