Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) & Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Financial Analysis

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ottawa Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $15.66 million 2.66 $2.48 million $1.05 14.05 Magyar Bancorp $31.94 million 2.72 $6.12 million $1.03 11.88

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Magyar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 19.52% N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp 20.65% 8.90% 0.82%

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Magyar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magyar Bancorp pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magyar Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats Ottawa Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.