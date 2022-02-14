Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Up 290.0% in January

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 290.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHNC opened at $21.13 on Monday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%.

