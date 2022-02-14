Man Group plc Buys 15,544 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Man Group plc increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $31,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $332.29 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.60 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

