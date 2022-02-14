Man Group plc Sells 228,717 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 228,717 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $25,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 2,744.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

JD.com stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.00. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

