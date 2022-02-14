Manitowoc (MTW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect Manitowoc to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MTW opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manitowoc by 19.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 34,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Manitowoc by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Manitowoc by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 77.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

