Mariner LLC Acquires 479 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $890,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 166.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 104.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 132.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 227,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 129,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 180.5% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,129 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

DAL opened at $42.33 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

