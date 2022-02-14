Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

WPC opened at $76.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $83.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.54%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

