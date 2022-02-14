Mariner LLC Buys 6,165 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $149.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.65.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.