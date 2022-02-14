Mariner LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $106.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FND. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price objective on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.15.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

